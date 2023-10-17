Madras HC directs 'Leo' makers to approach TN govt for special show

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition from the makers of top actor Vijay-starrer 'Leo,' seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to permit screening a special show of the film at 7 am and asked the producer to approach the government over the matter.

Advertisment

The petitioner contended that while the government had allowed five shows--(4 regular and one special show), it would not be possible to screen them during the stipulated time of 9 am to 1.30 am of the next day from its release day of October 19 to October 24.

The producer's request to permit a 4 am show on Thursday was rejected by the court.

The makers cited the 2.45 hour duration of the film for being unable to accommodate the 5 shows within the stipulated time.

Advertisment

Impleading the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association as one of the parties to the case, Justice Anita Sumanth, before whom the plea came, said the petitioner and the impleading party can appear before the state Home Secretary and present their case.

The judge, however, said there should be no change regarding interval and the time in between shows, considering public safety.

Meanwhile, the advocate team representing the movie-makers met the Home Secretary with their plea.