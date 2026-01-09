Madras HC: Single judge directs censor certificate to Jana Nayagan; division bench stays order

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to the movie "Jana Nayagan," leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

The division bench's order came hours after Justice PT Asha directed the Central Board of Film Certification to give clearance to Jana Nayagan setting aside the film board's directive to refer the matter to a review committee.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan, on an appeal filed by CBFC, granted interim stay against the single judge's verdict.

Allowing the plea of KVN Productions, which produced the film, seeking a direction to CBFC authorities to issue a censor certificate, Justice Asha said that once the board had decided to grant the certificate, the Chairperson had no power to send the matter to the Review Committee. The film board immediately preferred an appeal against the order.

When the matter came up before the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Shrivastava and Justice Arul Murugan, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (appeared through video conferencing) outlined the grounds for the appeal.

Mehta argued that the chairperson of CBFC had to review the decision to grant the certificate and send the matter to the review panel on the grounds of references to the Army and sentiments related to religion.

Sundaresan submitted that the single judge ordered issuance of censor certificate forthwith and did not give sufficient time to file a counter-affidavit.

The petitioner movie production house filed its plea on January 6, and records were produced on January 7 by the film board and order was passed by the single judge on January 9 morning.

The January 6 letter of CBFC, which was communicated to the producer of the film, informing him that the matter was referred to the Revising Committee, was not at all under challenge. But the single judge set aside the letter and gave the above direction.

Mehta submitted that the single judge allowed the petition of the production house without giving sufficient opportunity to CBFC to file the reply.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the production house, submitted that the January 6 letter was communicated to the producer after the petition was filed.

When the judge asked when the letter was communicated, Sundaresan said it was communicated before the petition was filed.

Further, Rohatgi submitted that the matter was referred to the Revising Committee based on a complaint filed by one of panel members, when a majority of members decided to grant censor certificate.

He said there was urgency and hence the producer filed the petition on January 6 because the film was slated to be released on January 9.

The Chief Justice said, "I am sorry. Is he (ASG) not entitled to file his reply? You should have waited. How can you go ahead without any censor certificate".

In its order, the bench said the petition was filed on January 6 and the CBFC was not granted sufficient opportunity to file its reply. There shall be a stay, the bench added and ordered notice to the producer of the movie and posted the matter to January 21.

Besides Jana Nayagan which is Vijay's last movie, Tamil Nadu eagerly awaits the release of another politically loaded film 'Parasakthi,' which captures the "anti-Hindi imposition" stir of the 1960's and said to reflect shades of the Dravidian ideology.

While Parasakthi's screening has been cleared by the censor board, it is not clear if the TVK chief Vijay's movie could hit the screens ahead of the harvest festival Pongal, next week as the court has granted a stay.

In her order, Justice Asha said the censor board had decided to grant a censor certificate to the film, 'Jana Nayagan' and sent a communication to the producer on December 22, 2025.

Once the board has taken a decision and sent a communication, the Chairperson has no power to send the matter to the Review Committee based on a subsequent complaint by one of the panel members.

Therefore, the chairperson had exercised his power without jurisdiction, the judge added.

The judge said, exercising powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, the court has powers to mould the relief sought by setting aside the letter dated January 6, by which the matter was referred to the Review Committee.

The judge said the argument of ASG Sundaresan that the petitioner can only challenge the letter dated January 6 and cannot file a petition seeking issuance of mandamus (direction) cannot be sustained.

On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the complaint that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments." The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for review after an initial recommendation for U/A certification. Even though a release date had been fixed for the film (January 9), it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court. Directed by H Vinoth, the film Jana Nayagan stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others. PTI COR JR VGN VGN ADB