Magahi film 'Swaha' to premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) After winning two awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival, Abhilash Sharma's black and white Magahi language film "Swaha" will have its India Premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Advertisment

Sharma's film will be screened in the 'Indian Cinema Now' section at the festival, slated to run from December 13 to 20.

Starring Sonalli Sharmisstha and Satya Ranjan in lead roles, the film tells the story of a determined mother who fights societal challenges to feed her child as a single parent when her husband abandons her.

Produced by Vikash Sharma, the film won two Golden Goblet Awards -- best director and best actor -- at the 2024 Shanghai International Film Festival in the Asian New Talent Competition Section.

Advertisment

“For me, its selection at the 29th IFFK is incredibly fulfilling, as I've always felt a deep cultural and aesthetic connection to this festival. From Shanghai to Kerala, it's a circle of people showing love for our work," Sharma said in a statement.

The filmmaker was inspired to make "Swaha: In the Name of the Fire" after watching Alan Becker's short animation "Animator vs. Animation".

Sharma said he wanted to examine how the intersections of religion and caste lead to economic disparities that foster division and animosity.

Advertisment

Magahi, an ancient language with origins tracing back around 2,500 years to the Buddhist era in central Bihar, is an endangered language facing significant social and economic challenges. Through his film, Sharma hopes to spotlight the language and its cultural heritage. PTI BK BK BK