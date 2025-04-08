'Magic with mass': Allu Arjun confirms film with Atlee on birthday

New Delhi: Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun and Tamil director Atlee on Tuesday confirmed they are set to collaborate on a film, backed by production banner Sun Pictures.

Billed as a "magnum opus", the currently untitled movie was officially announced on the occasion of Arjun's 43rd birthday.

Arjun, fresh from the success of "Pushpa: The Rule", shared the film announcement on his X page.

"Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22. Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures," he wrote.

Arjun also shared a video in which he is seen sitting down for a meeting with producer Kalanidhi Maran and Atlee, and their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles where they met many technical experts from Hollywood.

Atlee, known for Tamil films "Mersal", "Theri", and Hindi movie "Jawan", wished the actor on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir, Love you sir. Thank you Kalanithi Maran sir & @sunpictures for making my dream a reality. Let's have a blast GEAR UP #A22xA6," the filmmaker wrote on the microblogging site.

Sun Pictures, backed by Maran, also posted the announcement on its official X page.

"Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6," the banner said.