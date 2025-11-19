'Mahamantra - The Great Chant' to premiere at International Film Festival of India

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Girish Malik’s latest docu-drama, "Mahamantra – The Great Chant", is set to premiere at the 56th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a special showcase.

The 75-minute English-language film is Malik’s most urgent and spiritually charged work yet, conceived over years marked by global pandemics, wars, climate anxiety, and social upheaval, as a cinematic response to a world searching for meaning, balance, and awakening, according to a press release.

The director debuted with "JAL" (2014) which competed at Busan, won a National Award, and entered the Oscar contention list. He also worked on "Torbaaz" (2021) and "Band of Maharajas" (2024).

"Mahamantra - The Great Chant" is narrated by (Honorary) Brigadier Dr Arvind Lal, Padma Shri.

The music is composed by multiple Grammy nominee Bickram Ghosh, while Padma Shri awardee Shubha Mudgal lends her voice.

The docu-drama also features several other renowned contributors, including Sri Swami Swatmananda, a Vedic scholar and former tech expert; Dr Rajeshwar Mukherjee, Professor of Vedic Science and Theoretical Physics at Nalanda University; and Gupta Kaushik (G K Sir), a Sanatan advocate, philosopher, and philanthropist.

IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR