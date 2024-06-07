Maharashtra AIMIM chief accuses `Humare Baarah' makers of targeting particular community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), June 7 (PTI) All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel has alleged that the Hindi film "Hum Do Humare Baarah", retitled "Humare Baarah", targets a particular community.

Starring Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan, the film was set to release on Friday, but as per its producers, the Bombay High Court has stayed the release after a petition was filed against it.

Jaleel, a former Aurangabad MP, lashed out at the film in a video statement on Thursday night.

"In the movie "Hum Do Humare Baarah", a specific community is being targeted. This movie is not made for entertainment but to earn money by creating a controversy," he alleged.

The government should ensure that no community is mocked in any film, and such films are not good for society, the AIMIM leader further said.

Police would provide protection to the theaters where the film will be screened, but its release has been deferred, a senior police official had said here.

Jaleel, however, criticised the police's stand, asking whether providing protection to theatres was the only job they have.

The Karnataka government has banned the screening of the film for at least two weeks after some Muslim organisations raised concerns.

The makers had announced last month that the title had been changed from "Hum Do Humare Baarah" to "Humare Baarah" as per a directive by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). PTI AW KRK