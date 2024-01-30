`Maharashtra Bhushan' award for actor Ashok Saraf

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf has been selected for the Maharashtra Bhushan award, 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement on Tuesday. It is the highest award given by the state government.

In his congratulatory message, Shinde noted that Saraf not only played comedy roles but also gave stellar performances as a villain and in some serious roles.

The 76-year-old actor started his career in Marathi theater before achieving success with hit Marathi films such as "Ashi hi Banva-Banvi" and "Vajeer". He later carved out a niche for himself in the Hindi film and TV industry too. PTI ND KRK