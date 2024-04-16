Eknath Shinde visits Salman Khan's house; asks police to increase security

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing.

Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai Police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members.

Two persons - Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) - who were on the run after firing outside Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.