Maharashtra council panel summons Kunal Kamra over remarks against Dy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a hearing over their alleged insulting remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who is the chairperson of the privileges committee, told PTI on Wednesday that the notice was issued to Kamra and Andhare 15 days ago.

They have been asked to appear before the committee for a hearing at 2 pm on Thursday, he said.

"If they fail to turn up after two summons, the committee will decide on action against them," Lad said.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar had moved the breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare for "derogatory remarks" against Shiv Sena leader Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Kamra, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, targeted Shinde in a song parody last year, indirectly referring to him as a traitor without naming him.

Andhare, leader of the rival Sena (UBT), had supported Kamra.

Shinde led a rebellion against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the then Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. PTI MR GK