Maharashtra Governor, CM mourn demise of Shyam Benegal, pay rich tributes to him

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night mourned the death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal and recalled his contributions to parallel cinema.

In his condolence message, the Governor said, "Shri Shyam Benegal belonged to the rare league of exceptionally brilliant filmmakers who made an indelible mark on the world of cinema through his pioneering contributions to parallel cinema. His masterpieces like 'Ankur', 'Nishant' and 'Manthan' showcased his courage in portraying social realities. He also gifted the nation the iconic television series 'Bharat Ek Khoj', which beautifully connects the viewers with our glorious past." With his demise, India has lost a genius filmmaker who inspired generations of storytellers, Radhakrishnan maintained.

Benegal (90), who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the 1970s and 1980s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", died on Monday at a Mumbai hospital after battling chronic kidney disease.

Chief Minister Fadnavis described him as the "pitamaha" (towering figure) of the parallel cinema movement.

In his condolence message, Fadnavis said Benegal's contribution in development of Indian cinema and bringing it glory is immense and will never be forgotten.

"His movies got India international recognition. Through his movies, he gave a touch of intellect," he said.

Fadnavis maintained the legendary filmmaker not only created masterpieces on celluloid, but shaped the career of several actors. PTI MR RSY