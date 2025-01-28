Maharashtra govt to organise international-level Marathi film festival

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will organise an international-level Marathi film festival from this year, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said on Tuesday.

The objective was to promote the regional film industry and provide a platform for films that do not reach the audiences, he said at a press conference here.

He also announced nominations for the preliminary round of the 60th State Marathi Film Awards besides winners in the technical and child artist categories.

"The State Marathi Film Awards have been held regularly for the last 60 years. But there is no official, government-organised film festival. While various institutions in the state hold international film festivals with the government providing assistance ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs four crore, we do not have an official state-level event," the minister said.

The inaugural, three-day festival will be organised in Mumbai. The festival will showcase Marathi films that often do not reach the audiences, with the team behind every film present at the event to interact with viewers, Shelar said.

There would also be panel discussions, interviews with experts and other activities in keeping with international standards. Dates and guidelines for the event will be announced soon, the minister said.

"The festival will provide film enthusiasts an opportunity to experience high-quality Marathi cinema," Shelar said, adding that the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation will be the organiser. PTI ND KRK