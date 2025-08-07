Maharashtra govt wants CBFC to re-look at certificate to 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', halt film release

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has urged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to direct the censor board to re-examine the clearance certificate issued to Marathi film 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' and halt its release, slated for August 8, till a decision is taken on its request.

The request has been made in a letter dated August 6 sent to the I&B secretary by Maharashtra culture secretary Kiran Kulkarni and comes amidst claims by right-wing organisations that the movie distorts the history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

There is apprehension that exhibition of the film in its present form may lead to law and order problems, according to the letter.

The letter said the government received a written complaint on August 5 from (right-wing activist) Nilesh Bhise, who after viewing the film's trailer, alleged certain dialogues in the film are factually incorrect and likely to hurt public sentiments.

Protests were staged by a group of people during the recent state film awards function in Mumbai demanding a ban on the movie or deletion of controversial dialogues.

The letter urged the I&B ministry to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the certificate issued for the film and keep its exhibition in abeyance until a decision is taken after re-examination.

CBFC, a statutory body under the I&B ministry, regulates the public exhibition of films under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. Films can be exhibited in India only after they have been certified by the CBFC.

Directed by Raj Pritam More, 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' is centred around a Muslim boy's journey to discover the legendary 17th century Maratha warrior king.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government for seeking a halt on the release of 'Khalid Ka Shivaji' based merely on its trailer and "without any genuine understanding" of the film's actual content.

The government's move appears to be driven by pressure from right-wing organizations and aligned with BJP's divisive political ideology, he alleged.

"Once again, it becomes evident that the BJP is intent on portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj solely as an icon of Hindutvawad -- a narrow, bigoted, and conservative image that is factually incorrect," said the Congress member.

This is a ridiculous and condemnable attempt to diminish the towering stature of Shivaji Maharaj and a complete disservice to the progressive, inclusive ideology exemplified by his life and legacy, Sawant maintained.

"Why can't Maharaj be Khalid's hero? Why is the BJP so disturbed if Muslims identify with the values of Shivaji Maharaj?", he asked.

'Khalid Ka Shivaji' was honoured with the distinction of representing India at the Cannes Film Festival -- an achievement that none of the propaganda films, despite political patronage, could claim on any international platform, the Congress member noted.

"As for 'Khalid Ka Shivaji', while we may not fully know the filmmaker's intent, it is a well-documented historical fact that Muslims were an integral part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army," he pointed out.

"Regarding the mosque on Raigad Fort (part of film's trailer), the historical references are credible and well-documented. In 'New History of the Marathas - Volume 1' by eminent historian and Padma Bhushan awardee G S Sardesai (also known as Riyasatkaar), it is clearly stated on pages 264-265 that Shivaji Maharaj had a mosque constructed for his Muslim soldiers," Sawant stated. PTI MR RSY