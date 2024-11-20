Maharashtra polls: Actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote cast vote

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Shubha Khote, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood personalities stepped out early Wednesday morning to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Voting began in all 288 assembly seats in the state at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.

“The best thing is that the arrangements are good (at the polling booth), especially for senior citizens, there’s cleanliness. Everyone should come out and vote because that’s the most important thing,” Kumar told reporters after casting his vote.

Rao also appealed to the people to cast vote.

“It is our right in democracy to vote, so it’s important we step out and vote in Maharashtra. I’ve performed my duty. It’s your turn, please vote, it’s very important,” the “Stree 2” actor told PTI.

Veteran actor Shubha Khote arrived with her daughter Bhavana Balsavar to cast vote.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his director-producer sister Zoya Akhtar also stepped out early to vote.

Actor Sonu Sood, who also exercised his franchise, said, "Voting is important for a country. It's the responsibility of every citizen to vote, don't take it as a holiday." TV actor Gautami Kapoor said it’s important for people of all age groups to exercise their democratic right during elections.

"I’ve cast my vote. It’s very important to vote and everybody in India should vote whether you are young or old, make yourself available because one vote will change the country,” Kapoor said.

The electoral battle is between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On the opposition front, there is Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP). PTI KKP GK