'Mahavatar Narsimha' collects Rs 104.14 crore at box office

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) "Mahavatar Narsimha", an animated film from Ashwin Kumar, has collected over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the production banner Kleem Productions, the film is presented by Hombale Films.

The total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 104.14 crore gross. The worldwide box office collection of the film is over Rs 175 crore, according to the makers.

Released on July 25, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film.

It has also become the first Hindi animated film to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film a part of the seven-part animated series called the "Mahavatar Cinematic Universe".

The universe will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The upcoming installments include "Mahavatar Parshuram", which is slated to release in 2027, "Mahavatar Raghunandan" in 2029, "Mahavatar Dwarkadhish" in 2031, and "Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033. "Mahavatar Kalki Part 1" will come out in 2035, with "Mahavatar Kalki Part 2" releasing in 2037.

The film was released in theatres worldwide in 2D and 3D formats in five languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. PTI ATR ATR