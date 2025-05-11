'Mahavatar Narsimha' from Ashwin Kumar to release on July 25

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Ashwin Kumar's directorial "Mahavatar Narsimha" is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 25, the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the upcoming film is the first project from the "Mahavatar" series, which "will bring to life the stories of Lord Vishnu’s many avatars".

Hombale Films shared the news on its official Instagram handle.

"Come to the Theatres on 25th July 2025. To Witness the Divine DARSHAN. To Feel the Mighty ROAR. To have an Experience like never before on the Big screen! Presenting #MahavatarNarsimhaGlimpse. LET THE ROAR AWAKEN YOUR SOUL! Experience it. Live it. Believe it," read the caption.

"Mahavatar Narsimha" is "an epic that brings to life the Legendary tale of Lord Narasimha, the most ferocious, the half-man, half-lion avatar, Lord Vishnu’s most powerful incarnation." The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. PTI ATR ATR ATR