Mahesh Babu lauds Priyanka Chopra in 'The Bluff' trailer

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Telugu star Mahesh Babu praised his "Varanasi" co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and said she is "uncompromising and formidable" in the trailer of her upcoming film "The Bluff".

The actor shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a note along. "Loved the trailer... @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th," he wrote.

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, “The Bluff” follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

“Varanasi” is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal role. PTI ATR ATR ATR