Mahesh Babu lauds Priyanka Chopra Jonas' performance in 'The Bluff': She is in top form

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Telugu star Mahesh Babu praised his "Varanasi" co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her work in "The Bluff" and said she is in "top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance".

Mahesh shared a note on his X handle on Sunday evening and called "The Bluff" a "well-mounted film".

"#TheBluff is a well-mounted film with engaging action and emotions !!! @priyankachopra is in top form, swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work," his post read.

The film, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, released on Prime Video on February 25.

Set against a gritty, high-octane backdrop, “The Bluff” follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka, who is trying to leave behind a violent past and protect her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot under their banner AGBO.

“Varanasi” is an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S S Rajamouli, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. PTI ATR ATR ATR