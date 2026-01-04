Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announce divorce

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have announced their divorce with a post on social media and said they will continue to co-parent their children.

The actors shared a joint note on Instagram stories on Sunday. It said there's no villain in the story and no negativity attached to the decision. "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values," it read.

Vij, 43, and Bhanushali, 41, tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to three children, Khushi and Rajveer, whom they adopted in 2017 and Tara, whom they welcomed in 2019.

"For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else." "We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward," the note concluded.

Vij currently stars in the Colors TV show "Seher Hone Ko Hai". Bhanushali is known for his roles in the television series "Kayamath" and his Bollywood debut film "Hate Story 2", which released in 2014 and also starred Surveen Chawla.