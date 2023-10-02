Mahira Khan marries businessman Salim Karim

Peshawar, Oct 2 (PTI) Pakistani star Mahira Khan has tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in resort town of Bhurban.

Advertisment

Mahira's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories with a video of the "Raees" star walking down the aisle.

The short clip opens with Mahira, 38, walking towards the groom in a pastel lehenga with an elaborate veil. Salim is welcoming her in a black achkan and powder blue saafa.

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony took place on Sunday at Pearl Continental Hotel, Bhurban.

Advertisment

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlaan.

The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkiye.

On the work front, Mahira was most recently seen alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan in Pakistani blockbuster "The Legend of Maula Jatt". The two actors will also share screen space in the upcoming Netflix series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo", also starring Sanam Saeed. PTI RB SHD SHD