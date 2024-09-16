Maisam Ali's 'In Retreat' to have Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) "In Retreat", the feature debut of filmmaker Maisam Ali, will receive its Asia Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The Hindi and Ladakhi-language film will be screened at the gala in South Korea in the Asian Windows section, according to a press release.

Billed as a slow-burn drama, "In Retreat" follows a man in his 50s, missing his brother's funeral, who returns home to a small mountain town in the late fall. He lingers at the threshold, delaying his arrival one more night.

Ali, an FTII alumnus, said he is looking forward to the film's screening in Busan.

“It's really wonderful to be having our Asian Premiere at Busan IFF. It means a lot to me and our team since Busan IFF is the most prestigious place for Asian filmmakers and they have found some great talent over the years.

"I am looking forward to our screenings in Busan, South Korea and thankful for the selection team at Busan International Film Festival,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

"In Retreat" had its world premiere in May at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival in the ACID Cannes sidebar programme.

The Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 2 to October 11.