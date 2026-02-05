Majhi declares film 'Godaan' tax free, Odisha to set up a cow research center

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday announced that Hindi feature film 'Godaan' will be tax free in the state and a cow research centre will be set up.

Majhi made the announcement after watching the premiere of 'Godaan' at his official residence here.

“The film Godaan will be tax-free across the state and a cow research centre will be set up in the state soon,” the CM told reporters after watching the movie.

Majhi turned emotional while watching the film and said that 'Godaan' is a complete family film, which keeps children connected with their parents and also gives a strong message to explain the value of ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

The chief minister appreciated the film's content and social values, cultural traditions and family values. He said that films like 'Godaan' play an important role in creating social awareness and strengthening cultural understanding.

He urged the youth to watch the film and advised to give priority to cultural sentiments in the society. “Films like Godaan are relevant in today's times, watch it whenever you can,” he said.

The film is scheduled to be released on February 6. The film's director and sponsor Vinod Kumar Chowdhury, MLAs and other distinguished guests watched it at the CM's official residence.