Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King and others: VH1 Supersonic 2024 unveils line-up

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The 2024 edition of the VH1 Supersonic music festival will feature performances by the likes of Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King and Yotto, the organisers announced on Friday.

The multi-genre music and lifestyle festival will be held at Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns from February 16 to 18, a press release stated.

The line-up includes Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Baumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary.

Also performing at the festival will be 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I.

"We’re back, as promised and this time we’re bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We’re opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024... And it’s going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor," festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said.

Major Lazer Soundsystem, the Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ trio comprising record producer Diplo, DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, said they are excited to perform at the festival.

"India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it’s always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow," they said.

Singer-rapper King, known for chartbusters "Tu Aake Dekhle" and "Maan Meri Jaan", said he is thrilled to perform at the festival for the first time.

"Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can't wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can't wait to create some special memories with everyone out there," he said.