Make films with our sensibilities, glad they are being accepted across India: 'Mirai' actor Teja Sajja

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) After the blockbuster success of "Hanu-Man", Telugu star Teja Sajja is back with another action adventure in "Mirai: Super Yodha" and the actor hopes that the film, being presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi, resonates across different regions.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram in key roles.

Sajja said the popularity of his previous movie "Hanu-Man across regions was motivating but the aim has never been to work on formulaic film that caters to pan-India audience.

"Intention is never to try and crack the idea of how to cater to (audiences) across India. I'm making a film in Telugu with our sensibilities and if that is being accepted and encouraged by audiences across India in other languages in Hindi, it is more than a gift for us," Sajja told PTI in an interview.

He said "Mirai" is an action adventure with a devotional angle that will appeal to every age group.

Sajja said he has been part of the project since its inception.

"Karthik sir has narrated 20-30 minutes of an idea initially. And with the idea itself, I was very excited and I wanted to do the film. And then he came up with the full narration in 2022," he said.

Asked how Johar came to be involved in the film, Sajja praised the director and his team at Dharma for being encouraging.

"They wanted to distribute the film and I met Karan sir. He watched the film and he was pleasantly surprised by knowing the economics and how we pulled it off. He was very excited. He said, ‘See Teja, I want this film to have an even bigger platform, not just distributing. I want to present this film by myself to the North audience so that you will have a bigger platform to showcase your talent’. It’s kind of him to come forward. Now that he's associated, I have even more responsibility to live up to it." Sajja said he is open to work across industries if he gets a good script.

"I'm happy to collaborate. And I'm also learning all the other languages. I'm good with Hindi, but I'm learning other South languages also. So hopefully in the future, we will collaborate more with directors from other languages," he said, adding that he would love to collaborate with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in the future.

“Mirai: Super Yodha” is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory.

Gattamneni penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam who also wrote dialogues. The movie will be released on Sep 12 in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages.