Makers announce five female leads for 'Housefull 5'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma have joined the cast of comedy film "Housefull 5" as female leads, the makers announced on Thursday.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies "Dostana" and "Drive", will direct the fifth installment in "Housefull" film series.

The movie will hit the screens on June 6, 2025, production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a statement.

"Housefull 5" is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

It also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The franchise started with 2010's "Housefull", which was followed by three sequels -- "Housefull 2" (2012), "Housefull 3" (2016) and "Housefull 4" (2019).