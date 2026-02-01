Makers announce wrap on Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Mirzapur: The Film'

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The makers of "Mirzapur: The Film", featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi among others, have wrapped the shooting of the project.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment and is the cinematic extension of the "Mirzapur" series.

It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who has previously helmed the series.

The film is set to bring back Pankaj as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali as Guddu Pandit, Shweta as Gajgamini Gupta and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, despite Munna’s death in the second season of the show.

Cinematographer Sanjay Kapoor shared the news with a post on his Instagram story on Saturday. It featured the clapperboard with "'Mirzapur: The Film' wrapped" written along. The actors also re-shared it on their respective handles.

The first season of the "Mirzapur" series was released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video, followed by the second season in 2020, and the third in 2024. The show has also been renewed for the fourth season.

The story revolves around a ruthless mafia don, Akhandanand "Kaleen" Tripathi, who controls a lawless city in Uttar Pradesh, India. PTI ATR ATR ATR