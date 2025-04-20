Makers of Dhanush-starrer 'Kuberaa' release first song 'Jaake Aana Yaara'

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The makers of "Kuberaa", Tamil superstar Dhanush's next movie, on Sunday released the first track from the film.

Titled "Poyivaa Nanba" in Tamil and "Poyiraa Mama" in Telugu, the song is sung by Dhanush in the two languages. The Hindi version of the song, titled "Jaake Aana Yaara", is crooned by Nakash Aziz.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

In a statement, the film's director Sekhar Kammula said, "Expect Music, Masti, and Magic when the three of us come together." Producers Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao said, "Over 1000 people have come together to make this come to life! We are excited to have worked with veteran maestro rock star DSP and Dhanush, who has outperformed! The song is a definite chart buster and we can already feel the fan frenzy." "Kuberaa" also features Nagarjuna, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

The film is slated to release in theatres on June 20. It will be released in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.