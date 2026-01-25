Makers of 'Patriot' unveil Nayanthara's first look poster

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The makers of upcoming Malayalam film "Patriot", released the first look poster of Nayanthara from the project.

Also featuring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, the film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam titles “Malik”, “Take Off” and “Ariyippu".

It also reunites Nayanthara with Mammootty after their 2016 release “Puthiya Niyamam".

The actor re-shared the poster on her Instagram handle on Sunday with "Dissent is Patriot" written over it. "PATRIOT. A MAHESH NARAYANAN FILM @maheshnarayan_official @mammootty @mohanlal. Fahaad Faasil @kunchacks @antojosephfilmcompany," she wrote in the caption.

It also marks the collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal after over a decade. The duo last worked together in “Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty” (2013). The film features Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.

Nayanthara's latest work is "Test", which released in April, 2025. Directed by S Sashikanth, the film also starred R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles and revolved around three individuals, a struggling scientist, an aging cricketer, and a woman craving motherhood, colliding during a high-stakes India-Pakistan cricket match in Chennai. PTI ATR ATR ATR