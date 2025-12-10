Makers of 'Perfect Family' confirm second season

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The makers of the acclaimed series "Perfect Family", which also marked the debut for Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as a producer, have announced the second season.

Produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures and Mohit Chhabra, and created by Palak Bhambri, the show premiered on November 27 on the JAR Series YouTube channel.

Directed by Sachin Pathak, the series featured Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

Tripathi said the "love and encouragement from viewers" served as the motivation for the second season.

"The phenomenal response to 'Perfect Family' has been heartwarming. As this was my debut production, seeing the audience embrace the story and its message means a lot. I am happy to extend my support for the next season as well. The love and encouragement from viewers have motivated us to plan season 2, and we look forward to bringing an even more impactful chapter to them," he said in a statement.

Rai said the "acceptance of the subject of mental health and the way audiences have connected with it, is incredibly encouraging".

“We are truly happy to see the reaction from viewers... This response has pushed us to move ahead with the second season. While it’s too early to reveal the exact plan of action, we are definitely gearing up for what’s next," he added.

"Perfect Family" revolved around a seemingly typical but “not-so-perfect” family compelled to attend therapy after an incident involving their young daughter, exploring the stigma around therapy in India through humour. PTI ATR ATR ATR