Makers of 'Ranabaali' unveil song 'O Mere Saajan' from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's film

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Production banner Mythri Movie Makers on Saturday congratulated newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda by releasing the first song "O Mere Saajan" from their upcoming film "Ranabaali".

Billed as a period drama, the upcoming film will feature Deverakonda in the role of Ranabaali and Mandanna as Jayamma. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 11 and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

Production banner shared a post on its official X handle. "Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever," read the caption.

The song has been composed by Ajay–Atul, sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, with lyrics penned by Kshitij Patwardhan.

Set in the 19th century, "Ranabaali" draws inspiration from real incidents that occurred between 1854 and 1878 and is being mounted as a grand pan-India spectacle. With striking visuals, emotionally driven storytelling, and a stirring background score, the film aims to deliver an epic tale of rebellion, justice, and revenge.

It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers alongside T-Series and also features Arnold Vosloo.

The actors tied the knot on Thursday in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur They have previously worked together in "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade". PTI ATR ATR ATR