Makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'O' Romeo' release film's teaser

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The makers of Vishal Bhardwaj's "O' Romeo" on Saturday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Also starring Triptii Dimri, the film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj. The duo has previously worked on "Kaminey", "Haider", and "Rangoon".

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is set to release in theatres on February 13.

Kapoor shared the teaser on his Instagram handle. It featured the glimpses of the actor from the film.

"Hai koi aur jabaaz? O’Romeo. TEASER OUT NOW.

In cinemas 13th Feb, 2026. - Link in bio. #SajidNadiadwala presents A @vishalrbhardwaj film," read the caption.

The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers.

The cast of "O'Romeo" also includes veteran actors Nana Patekar and Farida Jalal as well as Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia.