Makers of 'The Paradise' release Nani's new poster

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The makers of Nani-starrer "The Paradise" have released the new poster from the film.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the upcoming Telugu movie also reunites the filmmaker with the actor after their 2023 film “Dasara”.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for “The Paradise” which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas.

The shooting for the film started in June.

Sharing the poster on their X handle on Thursday, the makers said "The Paradise" will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish languages.

It featured the actor on the backdrop of the jail.

"Welcome to 2026 aka JADAL ZAMANA. Happy New Year. #TheParadise in cinemas 26th March, 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Natural Star @NameisNaniin an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical," read the caption.

Nani, also known for films such as “Jersey”, “Hi Nanna”, and “Shyam Singha Roy”, most recently appeared in “HIT: The Third Case”, which released in May 2025. It was directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also featured Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal role. PTI ATR ATR ATR