Makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups' unveil Huma Qureshi's first look poster

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi on Sunday shared the first look poster from her upcoming film "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups".

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film also features Kiara Advani.

Qureshi, who will essay the role of Elizabeth in the film, uploaded the poster on her Instagram handle. It featured the actor in the black dress on the backdrop of a car and an angel statue.

"Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie," read the caption.

"Toxic” is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.

The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the “KGF: Chapter 2” (2022) in the superhit franchise.

Qureshi's latest work is "Single Papa", a comedy-drama series on Netflix. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who also served as a showrunner on the series.