Makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups' unveil Kiara Advani's first look poster

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kiara Advani on Sunday shared the first look poster from her upcoming film "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups".

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for “Moothon” and “Liar’s Dice”, it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The 34-year-old actor, whose latest work is "War 2", will essay the role of Nadia in the film. She shared a poster on her Instagram handle, which featured her wearing an off-shoulder velvet gown, standing on the stage.

"Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie," read the caption.

"Toxic” is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada languages.

The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the “KGF: Chapter 2” (2022) in the superhit franchise.

Advani's "War 2" was directed by Ayan Mukerji and featured the actor alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

It was a sequel to "War", which released in 2019.