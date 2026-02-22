Makers of Yash-starrer 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' release new poster

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The makers of "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" released the latest poster featuring Yash in a ruthless avatar.

The Geetu Mohandas-directed movie is billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. In the film, which is set to release on March 19, Yash plays the role of Raya, a gangster.

Yash re-shared the poster on his Instagram handle on Saturday. "Your ‘Ticket’ to Hell. #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026," he wrote in the caption.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages and will clash at the box office with Aditya Dhar’s “Dhuradhar 2”.

It also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.