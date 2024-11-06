Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' announced; Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash likely to lead

New Delhi: "Ramayana", a live-action film adaptation of the Hindu epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will release in two parts on the festival of Diwali in 2026 and 2027, the makers said on Wednesday.

Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus Studios is producing the film, reportedly starring Ranbir Kapoor ("Animal"), Sai Pallavi ("Premam"), and Yash ("KGF" franchise).

"This epic adaptation brings to life one of India's most cherished tales with unmatched scale and visionary storytelling," a press release issued by the makers stated.

Malhotra shared the official announcement of "Ramayana" in an Instagram post.

"More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our 'RAMAYANA'– for people across the world," the producer wrote alongside the first poster of the film.

"Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. From our entire Ramayana Family," he added.

Tiwari, known for directing films such as "Dangal" and "Chhichhore", also posted the announcement on Instagram.

"With a heart full of gratitude and a dream to share our Ramayana, our culture and our history with the world, we seek your love and blessings. @iamnamitmalhotra," he wrote.

According to reports, Ranbir and Sai will play Ram and Sita in the film. In a recent interview, Yash said that he will play the role of Ravan in "Ramayana". The makers are yet to confirm the cast.