Makers release first look poster of Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'V Shantaram'

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The makers of "V Shantaram" on Monday unveiled the first look poster from the film, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi in the role of the filmmaker, who has been hailed as the original rebel of Indian cinema.

Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film "traces his remarkable journey from the silent era, to the advent of sound and eventually, colour emerging as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history," according to a press release.

It is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions and produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde.

The poster featured Chaturvedi standing alongside the camera.

Chaturvedi said essaying the role of the filmmaker is one of the "greatest honours" of his life.

"The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt. He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles," he said in a statement.

"Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance. It’s a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life," he added.

Deshpande said the film has been "a huge source of inspiration" for him as a filmmaker.

"His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour, and I hope we do justice to the man behind the legend. With this first poster, we are sharing a glimpse of that journey, with Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into a role we always believed he was meant to play," he said.