Makers release trailer of 'Dining with the Kapoors', show to stream on Netflix from November 21

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The makers of "Dining with the Kapoors", which is slated to stream on Netflix on November 21, have released the trailer of the upcoming show that will feature the Kapoor family coming together for a rare on-screen reunion.

Created by Armaan Jain, "Dining with the Kapoors" is described as a "heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and close to a century of the Kapoor family".

The special, shot in a “fly-on-the-wall” format, features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others as they gather for the family’s legendary annual lunch.

According to Netflix, the film offers viewers “an unfiltered glimpse into the Kapoor household” - from stories spanning generations to the family’s shared love for food, films and good-humoured banter.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the show on its official Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured the Kapoor family exchanging conversations and recalling how Raj Kapoor would celebrate his birthdays.

"Khaana taiyaar hai. The secret ingredient is love, laughter, aur dher saara ghee. Watch 'Dining With The Kapoors', out 21 November, only on Netflix," read the caption.

The special is directed by Smriti Mundhra, who earlier helmed popular docuseries "Indian Matchmaking" and "The Romantics" for Netflix “I’ve been lucky to work with Netflix a few times before—on Indian Matchmaking, 'Never Have I Ever and The Romantics'—so coming back to do this project is like a homecoming in more ways than one. Telling a story about the importance of family and the value of legacy in this time when the pace of life is taking us away from those things feels very special," Mundhra said in a statement.

"The Kapoors are not just a Bollywood dynasty, but the type of family we all want to be a part of: extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food. What I wanted to capture wasn’t just their story on the surface, but that feeling of being right there at the table with them—hearing the stories, the laughter, the unfiltered moments that happen when the performance drops away. I’m grateful to Armaan Jain and the entire Kapoor clan for allowing me to be a small part of their legacy," she added.

"Dining with the Kapoors" is produced by Jain's banner produced by Aavashyak Media. PTI ATR ATR ATR