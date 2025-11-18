Makers unveil first look of 'Legend of Zelda'

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) The makers have released the first look of Sony and Nintendo‘s live-action "Legend of Zelda".

"Legend of Zelda" is a film adaptation of the 1986 video game series created by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

The plot centers on the various incarnations of Link, a half Hylian and half human, and Princess Zelda, a princess within the bloodline of the goddess Hylia, as they fight to save the land of Hyrule from Ganon, an evil warlord turned demon king.

The images were released on Nintendo Today app featuring actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who play the magical Princess Zelda and green-clad swordsman Link, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The pictures showcase Link and Zelda standing in a lush green field, with Zelda holding her signature bow and arrow and both actors adding Hylian ears.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "The Maze Runner" fame Wes Ball is directing the live-action film which is scheduled to release in theaters on May 7, 2027.