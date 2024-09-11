Malaika Arora reaches father Anil Arora's home after his death

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora returned to her Mumbai residence today following the tragic suicide of her father, Anil Arora.

Anil Arora, who was found deceased after reportedly jumping from the sixth floor of his Bandra residence, left behind a family in mourning.

The news broke around 9 AM, with the Mumbai Police confirming the incident and stating that investigations are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic decision, although no suicide note was found.

Malaika Arora, who was in Pune at the time of the incident, rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing the news.

She was spotted arriving at her parents' home, visibly distraught, wiping away tears as she made her way through a crowd of media and concerned onlookers.

The first to arrive at the scene was Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan.

Following him, Malaika's rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, also made his way to offer solace.

The Arora family home saw a congregation of celebrities and close friends, including members of the Khan family.