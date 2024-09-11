Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building

New Delhi: Anil Arora, the father of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared dead before arrival.

The incident took place in Bandra, and both the Bandra Police and Crime Branch are currently investigating the matter.

As of now, no suicide note has been found at the scene.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said.

According to reports, Anil Arora had been suffering from a prolonged illness.

Malaika Arora was reportedly in Pune at the time of the incident and is now returning to Mumbai.