Malayalam actress refuses to work with drug users

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 15 (PTI) Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has announced that she would not act with any artist who consumes drugs.

Speaking at a recent event, she said she would refuse roles in films if she knew any co-actor was involved in drug use.

Aloshious said the decision stemmed from a troubling experience with a male actor during a previous film.

She made the initial statement in this regard during a public programme linked to an anti-drug campaign.

As her statement triggered a debate on social media, the award-winning actress later posted an explaintion on her Instagram handle recounting incidents that influenced her stance.

Without naming the actor, Aloshious said after consuming drugs he had behaved in a "very uncomfortable" manner towards her and her female colleague on a film set.

Citing an example of his behaviour, she said when she had a problem with her dress in the film, he publically offered to come with her to fix it.

"Using or not using drugs in personal life is different. But when it is used on a film set and becomes a nuisance for others, it is not easy to work with such people. I am not interested in working with such persons," the actress said.

She also criticised those who posted negative comments on her social media handle over announcing such a decision.

Aloshious, who appeared in a handful of movies, is a state award-winning actress.

Her statement came at a time when some actors in Malayalam cinema are facing allegations of drug consumption.