Malayalam film actor Kundara Johny dies

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 17 (PTI) Noted actor Kundara Johny, known for his impactful portrayal of negative characters in Malayalam films, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday, film industry sources said.

He was 71.

He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening, the FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post.

Beginning his film career in 1979, Johny earned acclaim for essaying negative roles in Malayalam films, notably in the blockbusters "Kireedam" and "Chenkol".

"Meppadiyan", which released in 2022, was his last movie.

Condoling the demise of the actor, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said Johny acted in more than 500 films during his over four-decade-long career. PTI TGB SMN