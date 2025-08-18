Malayalam film director Nisar dies at 65

Kottayam (Kerala), Aug 18 (PTI) Malayalam film director Nisar, known for making mainstream movies on small budgets, died on Monday while undergoing treatment in Changanassery, industry sources said.

He was 65.

Born in Thrikkodithanam near Changanassery, Nisar made his debut in 1994 with the hit film 'Sudinam'.

Over the next two decades, he directed 27 films in Malayalam and Tamil.

His last release was 'Laughing Apartment Near Girinagar' in 2018.

The directors’ union FEFKA paid tribute, saying Nisar stood out for finishing films quickly without compromising on quality.

“His practical approach and technical skill – especially his use of dupes and ‘cheating shots’ to save time – became part of the learning of many young filmmakers,” the union said in a Facebook post.

Nisar also earned praise for his ability to shoot complex roles with busy actors such as Jagathy Sreekumar in just a day or two.

His experimental single-shot film Two Days was screened at several festivals and won awards.

The burial will take place later at a local mosque, relatives said.