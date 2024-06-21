Malayalam film director Venugopan dies

Alappuzha, Jun 21 (PTI) Noted Malayalam movie director U Venugopan died on Friday at his house near Cherthala here, family sources said.

He was 67.

Venugopan, known for his movies 'Sharjah to Sharjah', 'Sarvopari Palakkaran' and 'Kusruthi Kuruppu', among others, was undergoing treatment for an ailment, sources said.

He had worked as assistant director to noted director P Padmarajan in 'Njan Gandharvan' and 'Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal', among other films.

Venugopan made his directorial debut with 'Kusruthi Kuruppu' starring Jayaram and Meena in the lead roles in 1998.

The funeral was held on the premises of his house at Cherthala.