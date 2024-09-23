Malayalam film fraternity celebrates legend Madhu's 91st birthday with heartfelt tributes

Thiruvananthapuram: The Malayalam film fraternity, led by Mammootty and Mohanlal, extended their warmest greetings to veteran actor Madhu as he turned 91 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Mohanlal said, "A thousand heartfelt birthday greetings to dear Madhu sir!" On the occasion, Mohanlal also introduced his brand-new website, which "beautifully captures the milestones and highlights" of the remarkable journey of the actor, who has portrayed a range of characters on screen that have stood the test of time, leaving a lasting impression on generations of movie audiences.

Mammootty described Madhu as his "Superstar" while extending his birthday greetings.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal shared photos of the "Chemmeen" actor, whose film career spans over 60 years, on social media.

Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan called Madhu a natural actor who carved out his own space with his unique style, captivating audiences as a frustrated youth and passionate lover.

He extended his wishes to the actor, describing him as "a name synonymous with the love and admiration of the people of Kerala." "A simple man with a heart full of love and relationships. Madhu, a two-syllable name (in Malayalam) that has earned a special place in the hearts of Keralites. Birthday wishes to the amazing actor Madhu sir," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

In the 1960s, Kerala's silver screen was dominated by the unstoppable duo of Sathyan and Prem Nazir. Yet, Madhu burst onto the scene, defying conventions with his nuanced performances.

Over six remarkable decades, Madhu has shared the screen with multiple generations of talent, from the legendary Sathyan to contemporary stars, standing tall as a colossus in Malayalam cinema.

His remarkable range and versatility have captivated audiences and filmmakers alike, cementing his status as a true icon of Indian cinema.

He is currently living a peaceful life with his family in the state capital.