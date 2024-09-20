Malayalam film industry heartbroken over Kaviyoor Ponnamma's death

Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Malayalam film industry was left heartbroken as veteran actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away on Friday at a private hospital here.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Ponnamma, 80, was beloved for her iconic portrayals of motherly characters.

Actor Mohanlal took to Facebook to share a heartfelt note, remembering the late Ponnamma, who had played his on-screen mother in over 50 films.

Over the years, she garnered critical acclaim for her nuanced portrayals, particularly as the mother of Mohanlal, a role that solidified her as a beloved figure in Malayalam cinema.

"My dear Ponnamma Chechi always showered a mother’s love on my characters and me, both on and off the screen. We were a mother and son to our beloved Malayalam audiences. Many of our movies stand as a testament to the fact that a son is always a son to his mother," said Mohanlal.

The actor said that he never had to act like Ponnamma Chechi's son. "I was truly living those roles," he said in a Facebook post, which he shared along with a picture of him kissing her.

Mohanlal also said that Ponnamma exuded her maternal warmth through countless roles.

"In real life, she was like her character in the movie 'His Highness Abdulla,' who ran to me, calling me her son even though I wasn’t," he added.

The senior actor is known for her quintessential mother roles to many actors, including legends like Sathyan, Prem Nazir, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep, Prithvi Raj among others.

At just 20-years-old, Ponnamma played the mother to renowned actors Sathyan and Madhu in the 1965 film 'Thommente Makkal', marking the start of a remarkable career in maternal roles.

Actor Mammootty shared a picture of her kissing him on his cheeks and expressed condolences to dearest Ponnamma "chechi" (elder sister).

Actor and MLA Mukesh shared her picture and said he was lucky to act as her son in his first movie.

"She was the first heroine of Kalidasa Kalakendra. I was lucky to act as her son in my first movie itself. Later, we have acted in numerous movies as mother and son. She cannot be replaced," Mukesh posted on Facebook.

Noted actor Revathy said Ponamma was an actress who started acting at a very young age, spanning 65 years in our film industry.

"Her smile and warmth will always be remembered. My salutations to her!!! May her soul rest in peace," Revathy said.

Actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi bid "tearful" condolences to Ponnamma.

Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for cancer since last May.

Hospital sources said she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

"She was admitted to the hospital on September 3, but her condition worsened," hospital authorities said in a statement.

She breathed her last at 5.33 PM on Friday.

Her body will be kept at Kalamassery Municipal Townhall on Saturday for the public to pay homage, film industry sources said. Thereafter, it will be taken to her residence in Aluva, where the cremation will be held on the premises.

With an illustrious career spanning six decades, Ponnamma leaves behind a legacy of over 700 films, predominantly portraying iconic mother roles. PTI RRT RRT KH