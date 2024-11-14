Malayalam film 'The Goat Life' secures two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

New Delhi: The Malayalam movie The Goat Life has received two nominations at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA).

Advertisment

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is nominated in the 'Song-Feature Film' category for the track "Periyone". The song, performed by Jithin Raj, was written by Rahman and Rafiq Ahamed.

Rahman is also nominated in the 'Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)' category for the background score of the movie, titled "Aadujeevitham" in Malayalam. The film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released in March this year.

Organised by the Hollywood Music In Media Academy, the HMMAs honor original music (both song and score) across all visual media globally, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercials, documentaries, and special programs.

Advertisment

The 2024 HMMA nominees showcase a diverse range of talent, featuring over a hundred songwriters, composers, performers, and films.

The list includes pop icons such as Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, and Pharrell Williams, alongside acclaimed composers like Hans Zimmer, Harry Gregson-Williams, Kris Bowers, and the duo Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross.

The award ceremony will be held on November 20 at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisment

The official Instagram page of The Goat Life celebrated the film's two nominations at the HMMA.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful for the incredible talent involved in bringing this powerful piece to life. Big congratulations to the entire The Goat Life team and all the other nominees! Let’s celebrate music, storytelling, and the magic that happens when both come together," the post read.

Singer Jithin Raj also shared a post about the nomination for the song "Periyone," thanking the movie's director Blessy and Rahman for the "opportunity and constant support." "Congratulations to all the nominees! Here’s to celebrating the magic of music and cinema," he posted on Instagram.

Advertisment

Based on the 2008 bestselling novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin, "The Goat Life" follows the true story of a young man named Najeeb, who, in the early ’90s, migrated from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortune in a foreign land.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film also features Amala Paul and KR Gokul, along with Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles.