Malayalam film 'Victoria' gets Best Film Award at GAFF 2026

Guwahati, Jan 26 (PTI) Malayalam movie 'Victoria', directed by Sivaranjini, was conferred the Best Film Award at the 2nd Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF).

Curtains came down at the second edition of GAFF on Sunday night here after screening 26 regional, national and international films from 10 Asian countries in four days.

'Victoria' also earned additional recognition at GAFF, with cinematographer Anand Ravi receiving the Jury Special Mention for his exceptional photography in the film.

The Malayalam film is about a small-town beautician who defies her Catholic family by fleeing with her Hindu boyfriend. Her life grows more complex when she receives a rooster meant for religious purposes from a neighbour.

The Second Best Film Award at GAFF was awarded to the Nepali film 'Shape of Momo', directed by Tribeny Rai. It was applauded for its sensitive storytelling and fresh cinematic voice.

The film, based in Sikkim, is about a woman who quits her job to return to her family. The film explores how she resolves to empower her family towards independence and self-reliance.

Highlighting regional cinema from the Northeast, the NE Spotlight Award went to the Assamese film 'Noi Kotha' (River Tales), directed by Pankaj Borah. The film was acknowledged for its cultural relevance and strong narrative rooted in the region.

The Indian Showcase Competition jury at GAFF 2026 was chaired by acclaimed filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, with noted film personalities Utpal Borpujari and Anupama Bose serving as jury members.

"The Indian Showcase Awards reflect the spirit of GAFF -- celebrating bold storytelling, regional diversity and meaningful cinema. This year's winners demonstrate how powerful narratives can emerge from different cultural landscapes while remaining universally resonant," GAFF Festival Director Monita Borgohain said.

The GAFF 2026 for the first time conferred the Lifetime Achievement Honour on veteran actor Bishnu Kharghoria in recognition of his extraordinary and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

Starting on Thursday, the GAFF 2026 showcased films from 10 Asian countries -- Vietnam, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Iran, Kazakhstan and China.

Alongside international selections, the festival also presented films from across India with screenings in multiple languages such as Marathi, Bajjika, Malayalam, Hindi, Tulu, Nepali, Assamese, Karbi, Bodo, Mising, Manipuri and Bengali, highlighting the linguistic diversity of the region and the country.

In addition to film screenings, GAFF 2026 featured a series of masterclasses, panel discussions and interactive sessions led by filmmakers, critics and industry professionals from India and other Asian countries.

GAFF 2026 was organised by Trending Now Media (TNM) with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.