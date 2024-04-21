Malayalam hit 'Manjummel Boys' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: Malayalam survival thriller "Manjummel Boys" will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform has announced.

The hit movie, written and directed by Chidambaram, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics.

"Manjummel Boys" also became the highest grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by "2018", India's official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update about the movie's premiere on Saturday evening. It will announce the release date on the platform later.

"The boys are coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar. #ManjummelBoysOnHotstar #ManjummelBoys #DisneyPlusHotstar #ComingSoon," the streamer said in the post.

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.