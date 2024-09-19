Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng to perform in Delhi on September 21

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Internet sensation and Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, best known for his online persona 'Uncle Roger', is set to tickle audiences' funny bones here in the national capital as part of 'The Haiyaa World Tour' on Saturday.

To be held at Bharat Mandapam, the show promises to be a side-splitting evening filled with Uncle Roger's snarky remarks and Ng's trademark humour, effortlessly blending his Malaysian-Chinese heritage with universal themes and experiences.

This is the first time that the 33-year-old comedian is bringing his comedy chops and unsolicited opinions to New Delhi and India after sold out shows in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, Jakarta, Singapore and more.

"Uncle Roger and I are beyond thrilled to bring 'The Haiyaa World Tour' to India. We’ve seen phenomenal support from Indian nieces and nephews, and cannot wait to finally meet everyone in person. Wear orange and get ready for some roasting!" said the London-based comedian in a statement.

Ng rose to viral fame in mid-2020 with the introduction of his internet alter ego, a grouchy middle-aged bloke with a strong Cantonese accent and unapologetic pride in Asian culture.

The YouTube clip of Uncle Roger's harsh but hilarious critique of videos as people prepared egg fried rice resonated with audiences in Asia and the rest of the world, and his first video has since received over 37 million views.

Apart from performing his Uncle Roger sketch, Ng also hosts comedy podcast 'Rice to Meet You' with Chinese-born and Swedish-based stand-up comic Evelyn Mok, also known as Aunty Helen.

His TV credits include Comedy Central's 'Stand Up Central' and 'Roast Battle', BBC Two's 'Mock The Week' and ITV's 'Jonathan Ross Comedy Club'.

"There's a strong sense of relatability in Ng's Asian anecdotes that will surely have the audience in splits. The stand-up comedy genre has seen a seismic shift over the last few years in India, and in fact, international artists are increasingly recognising a strong potential from the Indian market.

"We're excited to bring the talented internet sensation, with his quirky one-liners and funny audience digs, to perform live in India!" said Owen Roncon, chief of business at Live Events, BookMyShow.

The tickets, starting at Rs 1,500, are available at BookMyShow.